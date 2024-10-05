Chiefs trade for Davante Adams only needs one thing to become a reality
By Lior Lampert
Signs have pointed toward the New York Jets eventually winning the Davante Adams sweepstakes, but that isn't stopping other teams from trying. The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly "monitoring the situation," per The Athletic's Dianna Russini ($).
Nonetheless, Russini notes that Kansas City's interest level hinges on whether or not the Las Vegas Raiders "are willing to pay some of Adams' contract." She mentions the Buffalo Bills as another suitor who falls into the same bucket -- viewing him as a "one-year rental."
By the sound of it, the Chiefs (and the Bills) consider Adams more of a luxury addition than a necessity. Regardless, Kansas City is a possible landing spot, though Russini believes they are a "long shot."
Chiefs trading for Davante Adams is more unlikely than unrealistic
On the surface, Adams going to Kansas City makes sense. The Chiefs recently placed their top wideout, Rashee Rice, on injured reserve because of a knee injury that could potentially be season-ending. However, the Raiders accepting to pay some of the former's salary to help a divisional rival feels far-fetched at best, barring a Godfather offer.
While the severity of Rice's injury remains unclear as of this writing, he'll miss at least the next four games for the Chiefs. The 24-year-old standout is getting his knee scoped once the swelling in his knee subsides. Amid the uncertainty, there's fear of ACL and PCL damage, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer
Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers are doing their part to derail the ostensibly inevitable Adams-Jets trade. Russini states that The Black and Gold are "making an aggressive offer" for the six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.
Pittsburgh's pursuit of San Francisco 49ers pass-catcher Brandon Aiyuk was well documented. After missing out on him, the Steelers may not want to let the opportunity to acquire Adams pass them by.
Based on recent intel, the Chiefs will have to win a bidding war for Adams. Not only that, but the Raiders will presumably charge them an AFC West foe fee. Moreover, it's hard to envision Las Vegas willingly eating money to aid Kansas City's quest for the first-ever three-peat in NFL history. So, ultimately, it'd be quite shocking if the two sides agreed on a blockbuster deal of this magnitude.