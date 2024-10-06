Davante Adams has more reasons to reject Chiefs than it seemed
With Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice facing a potential season-ending knee injury, the Chiefs are forced to brace for what life would be like without the star. They're tasked with replacing their best offensive threat so far this season, while also missing Hollywood Brown and Isaiah Pacheco for a majority of the season.
With all this in mind, the Chiefs have been connected to plenty of different wide receivers in the trade market this season. The top name that continues to be mentioned is the Las Vegas Raiders disgruntled star pass catcher, Davante Adams, who is almost certainly going to be dealt this year.
If the Chiefs have to replace Rice, Adams is the kind of talent that they would need to acquire to effectively do that. But there are a ton of different barriers in the way.
Adams' history in KC could be another reason why trade to Chiefs is unlikely
While Adams would likely enjoy playing with one of the best quarterbacks of this generation as he pursues a Super Bowl, there are plenty of roadblocks that would stop the Chiefs from being able to make this happen. These roadblocks aren't in the way of the other teams that are trying to land him.
NFL insider Adam Schefter brought up a few good points as to why a trade for Davante Adams might not be the most realistic outcome for the Chiefs this year. Schefter mentioned a point that many fans are overlooking.
"Adams also might not be enthused about playing in Kansas City, where he was charged with assault for shoving a credentialed media work after an October 2022 game," Schefter wrote. "Adams had shoved the man, identified by police as Ryan Zebley, who was working for ESPN as a freelance photographer. The misdemeanor charges later were dropped."
Now, I don't think that this incident alone would be enough to keep Adams from wanting to play with Mahomes and the Chiefs. But given how complex their offense is and the fact that Kansas City and Las Vegas are bitter rivals, I don't see these two parties coming together for a trade.
Contractually, the Chiefs don't have enough money to add Adams to their roster without going over the cap. It's doubtful that the Raiders would be willing to eat a portion of his contract to make it work for the Chiefs.
The more realistic options for Adams are likely to be the Pittsburgh Steelers or even the New York Jets.