NFL Rumors: Chiefs could fix wide receiver problem with a familiar face
The Chiefs need wide receiver help and can look to a familiar face to address the issue.
What made the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl 58 so impressive was their ability to do so despite having a lackluster wide receiver room. Patrick Mahomes showed just how gifted he is as a quarterback and a leader, guiding the Chiefs through the gauntlet that is the AFC and eventually past the 49ers to hoist another Lombardi Trophy.
Not only did Chiefs wide receivers struggle to get open, they struggled to hold onto the football when they finally did get some space. Travis Kelce being there obviously helps, but it's no secret that the Chiefs would like to upgrade their wide receiver room.
As of now, the only somewhat reliable wideout Kansas City has on its roster is Rashee Rice, who is entering his second season. There's a good chance that's going to have to change for the Chiefs to pull off the three-peat.
Kansas City could look into free agency to find that wideout or could turn to a familiar face who happens to be rostered by another team as of now.
Chiefs could begin fixing wide receiver issue by bringing Juju Smith-Schuster back
According to Doug Kyed and Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, the Patriots are looking to offload veterans Davante Parker and Juju Smith-Schuster. That doesn't come as a major shock because both veterans have struggled in their stints with New England. While Parker is unappealing for the Chiefs, bringing back a familiar face in Smith-Shuster whom Mahomes has trusted could help the wide receiver room.
Smith-Schuster is not the star many thought he'd be after he was a Pro Bowler in his second season, but he'd be a solid wide receiver to add to the mix. He spent the 2022 season with the Chiefs and had one of the best seasons of his career, racking up 78 receptions and 933 receiving yards in 16 games.
This past season was a struggle for Juju who had just 29 receptions for 260 yards, but he was also limited to 11 games due to injury and had the misfortune of being part of New England's anemic offense. He could be in for a bounce-back if he has better injury luck and is catching passes from arguably the most talented quarterback ever.
The Chiefs wouldn't have to give much up at all in terms of assets to acquire Juju. In fact, because his contract is so player-friendly, the Boston Herald says that "trading Smith-Schuster may require the Patriots to attach a draft pick to convince another front office to take on his contract."
Perhaps the Patriots release him, or perhaps the Chiefs gain something in addition to Smith-Schuster. If they're that desperate to give him up, he could be a nice piece to add considering the chemistry he has with Mahomes and this Chiefs offense.