NFL Rumors: Chiefs get great Chris Jones news ahead of AFC Championship Game
Chris Jones, the centerpiece of the best defense the Kansas City Chiefs have had in a long time, gives an update on his future ahead of the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens.
By Kinnu Singh
The Kansas City Chiefs won their eighth consecutive division title, but they didn't do it in their typical fashion. Since 2016, Kansas City had reigned over the AFC West with to an explosive aerial attack. During the 2023 NFL season, they were forced to lean on their defense.
While Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense struggled to establish any chemistry or rhythm throughout the season, the defense held opponents to 15.8 points per game, second-fewest in the league. Kansas City was able to win enough low-scoring affairs to secure the AFC's No. 3 seed with an 11-6 record.
Defensive tackle Chris Jones has been the centerpiece of the Chiefs defense since he was selected in the 2016 NFL Draft, but his future in Kansas City looked doubtful beyond this season.
Despite his offseason animosity with the Chiefs front office, the first-team All-Pro offered some optimism following the Chiefs' Divisional Round victory over the Buffalo Bills.
DT Chris Jones offers optimism for his future with the Kansas City Chiefs
Jones told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer how the Chiefs intentionally held off on playing him as an edge rusher until a pivotal play in the Divisional Round win against Buffalo, and he praised Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.
“Spags is a wizard," Jones told Breer. "I hope he doesn’t get a head coaching job, hoping he stay with me forever.”
Breer asked him if he was planning on staying in Kansas City to continue playing under Spagnuolo.
"If the Chiefs keep me, I’ll stay,” Jones said. “That’s always been the plan."
That plan didn't seem like it was going to work during the 2023 offseason, when the 29-year-old veteran was embroiled in negotiations with the franchise. At the time, Jones was reportedly looking for a contract extension that was closer in range to Aaron Donald's $31.6 million annual average, but he couldn't agree to terms with the Chiefs. As the negotiations between the two parties deteriorated, Jones elected to hold out for the entire offseason. Neither side budged and Jones' holdout extended into the regular season.
The absence of the defensive anchor was notable in Kansas CIty's Week 1 loss against the Detroit Lions. In the fourth quarter, Detroit's offensive line bullied the Chiefs defense in the trenches to close out the game.
Following that game, both parties settled on a temporary solution. Jones agreed to a reworked one-year contract worth up to $25 million, with roughly $5 million in incentives. With the issue expected to arise again following the season, this season was shaping up to be his last in Kansas City. Now, Chiefs fans have reason to believe that Jones will continue to anchor Kansas City's suddenly dominant defense.