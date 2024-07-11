Chiefs most frustrating asset once again floated as possible trade candidate
By Lior Lampert
We are almost three years removed from then-New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney introducing himself to the NFL world with a 10-reception, 189-yard performance. Since then, it has been all downhill for the former first-round pick, yet intrigue surrounding him remains.
Toney got traded to the Kansas City Chiefs less than two seasons into his Giants tenure. His superb outing as a rookie in 2021 was not enough to counteract the injury woes and character concerns for New York. Albeit gifted, the 25-year-old wideout has been incredibly frustrating, and that hasn't changed in his new scenery.
Most players have floundered like Toney, though they have not been given as many chances as he's received to turn things around. But because of his age, flashes of skill and draft pedigree, the Chiefs continue to leave the door open for a career revival. Nonetheless, Nate Taylor of The Athletic recently reported that 2024 is a "make-or-break year" for the former Florida Gator.
Chiefs' most frustrating asset, Kadarius Toney, once again floated as a possible trade candidate
Per Taylor, Toney could be on the move if he doesn't fare well during Chiefs training camp. First, it starts with the young pass-catcher staying healthy, something he has struggled to do as a pro.
However, availability aside, Taylor notes that Toney must "rebuild" his "connection and chemistry" with Kansas City's franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But to do so, he ought to prove he can be "one of the top targets" for backup signal-caller Carson Wentz during the preseason.
As Taylor and Chiefs general manager Brett Veach have highlighted, there is a case for Toney being the "most talented" receiver on the roster. Regardless, it has not panned out that way, making Aug. 27 -- the day of the leaguewide yearly roster cutdown -- a deadline date that bears watching.
By trading Toney, the Chiefs would clear $2.5 million in cap space, including no dead money. So, if he can't progress in his development, cutting ties with him would be a relatively painless transaction.
In his first whole campaign with the Chiefs, Toney amassed 169 receiving yards across 13 contests. He was more productive in his signature breakout game with the Giants than his entire last season in Kansas City.