Chiefs give biggest headache an intriguing lifeline
There's no need to rehash every instance over the past year and a half in which wide receiver Kadarius Toney has caused virtually everyone in or around the Kansas City Chiefs organization to pinch the bridge of their nose in dismay and pain. Of course, the most egregious incident was lining up offside against the Bills to nullify what would've been the game-winning touchdown pass on a trick play.
But there have been others and, if Toney remains in Kansas City, there will probably be more. Despite his pedigree as a former first-round pick by the Giants, there's a reason New York traded him. He's supremely talented but hasn't been able to A. stay healthy or B. consistently be reliable when he is healthy. That's why he's often been called a trade-or-cut candidate for the Chiefs this offseason.
Not so fast with those thoughts, however. Because as the Chiefs get underway with training camp, it appears that Andy Reid and Co. are giving Toney a lifeline, namely a chance to add more value to the offense potentially.
Chiefs give Kadarius Toney another lifeline with RB work in training camp
On Sunday morning during practice, PJ Green of FOX4 KC highlighted that Toney was getting reps with the Kansas City running back room, running a speed option play with Patrick Mahomes in the clip that he posted and, frankly, looking pretty natural all things considered in that role.
Now, before we get ahead of ourselves, Green also noted that the Chiefs still had Toney working with the wide receivers during other portions of practice. However, with the addition of Xavier Worthy and, thus, a more crowded group of pass-catchers, they appear to be trying to carve out a new role for the former first-round pick -- or at least give him a chance to earn that opportunity.
It's an intriguing option for the wideout as well. Perhaps the most enticing ability that Toney has in his arsenal is what he's capable of with the ball in his hands. At the risk of over-simplifying it, he moves differently than even his NFL peers. His instantaneous acceleration, his cutting ability, and the total package of his shiftiness and athleticism make him a true weapon when he gets into space.
Subsequently, the idea of getting him the ball on the move and in open space out of the backfield in a similar way to what we've seen the Chiefs attempt at times with Skyy Moore and Mecole Hardman over the years would make sense. In fact, there's a world wherein that could be the ideal partial usage of Toney's skill set.
At the same time, it does feel like a last-gasp effort to see what the Chiefs have with the receiver. Again, it's been a tumultuous tenure -- both in KC and in the NFL at large -- for him since he was drafted out of Florida but the talent is still worthy of salivating over. Kansas City appears to feel the same and is potentially giving Toney one last shot to make good on that.