NFL Rumors: Chiefs getting the band back together could come back to haunt them
The Kansas City Chiefs appear close to bringing back both Frank Clark and Mecole Hardman despite both leaving in free agency. That could actually hurt them, somehow.
By Mark Powell
The Kansas City Chiefs are close to bringing back both Frank Clark and Mecole Hardman. Both players were let go this offseason, with Clark signing in Denver and Hardman pairing with the New York Jets.
Neither move is a bad one. Clark has familiarity with the Chiefs defensive scheme, and adds another pass rusher. Brett Veach was also able to make Chris Jones's dream come true, as he previously voiced his desire for Clark to rejoin the team. Why not?
Hardman, meanwhile, was traded back to KC for a late-round pick swap. On the surface, that doesn't sound like much, but the Jets were going to release the embattled wideout if they weren't able to find a trade partner. Sending him back to the Chiefs just makes sense. FanSided's Kristen Wong delcared the Jets the winners of this trade, but did see the value for Kansas City:
"Through six weeks, Patrick Mahomes hasn't found any pass-catcher he can trust outside of Travis Kelce. Bringing back Hardman makes the front office look a tad silly for letting him go in the first place, yet Kansas City didn't have to give up much for him. In return, the Chiefs get a familiar face who has started 16 games or more in three seasons in Kansas City and, most importantly, has earned the trust and faith of Mahomes."
How could getting the band back together hurt the Chiefs?
While it will help the Chiefs this season to have Clark and Hardman on board -- Clark is good for a few sacks even as a reserve defensive lineman. Hardman should have a decent rapport with Patrick Mahomes, who he spent the beginning of his career with. He's also a reliable return man.
However, the Chiefs also risk losing a draft pick.
Well, suddenly trading for Hardman is a bit more than simply reaquiring an old friend. Evidently, Veach found the risk worth the reward.