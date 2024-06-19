Chiefs move one step closer to leaving Missouri for Kansas
By John Buhler
The Kansas City Chiefs may be dynastic now, but they are going to be moving soon. Before you lose your ever-loving mind, they are only going across the border from Missouri to Kansas. There are several mitigating factors that have led to this, including owner Clark Hunt's inherent cheapness, Jackson County's reluctance to pay his bills and Kansas' desire to have an NFL team inside its state.
Yes, the Kansas House passed its STAR Bond proposal for the Chiefs and MLB's Kansas City Royals to build them new stadiums, 84-38. This proposal had obvious bipartisan support, as Kansans know how cool and important it would be to have three professional teams playing in its state. MLS' Sporting KC has played in Kansas City, Kansas for years now. They are a pillar of American soccer.
We once again find ourselves in a stadium-building predicament. Second-generation owners like Hunt would seemingly rather have the taxpayers of a city he doesn't even live in pay the bill for his stadium that is older than most active NFL coaches. Arrowhead Stadium is fine, but Hunt always finds new and creative ways to not give his players what they want. Enjoy those precious footstools, y'all.
Fortunately, a sucker is born every minute, and Kansas cannot wait to become home of the Chiefs!
I totally understand why all three parties are acting the way that they are to even get us to this point.
Kansas is one step closer to being the home of the Kansas City Chiefs
The thing I dislike about this the most is Hunt is creating a divide within a major part of his team's fan base. While I would have thought that Jackson County residents would be more in favor of front the costs to build a much-needed new stadium through taxes, every metropolis is different. If they don't want to do it, look forward to traveling to Kansas to watch the Chiefs play at not Arrowhead Stadium.
For Kansas, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and they are absolutely going to take advantage of it. Being able to bring two major professional sports franchises into your state could be undeniably massive for the state's economy. They can build two state-of-the-art stadiums and surrounding areas to attract fans of both franchises to their state. The Battery outside of Atlanta has changed the game.
For as much fun as it was for my friends and I to go catch a game at the Ted, Truist Park and the surrounding Battery has given Cobb County, Georgia even more juice. Things are always happening in that part of the metro area. Not everyone was in favor of this, but it has worked out wonderfully for my beloved Atlanta Braves. Maybe this could be what Kansans are striving for with this proposal?
Aggressive wins in business, and give the Kansas House a ton of credit for getting its ducks in a row.