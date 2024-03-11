NFL Rumors: Chiefs next move after Chris Jones shouldn't go under the radar
The Kansas City Chiefs latest signing may not be as exciting as Chris Jones, but he'll still have quite the impact.
By Mark Powell
The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to be slightly less active on the first day of NFL Free Agency after signing Chris Jones to a record contract for his position over the weekend. Jones was set to be the most high-profile Chiefs free agent to hit the open market, but now that he is locked up long term, Kansas City's front office can focus elsewhere.
One of those players -- and one who certainly isn't a household name like Chris Jones -- is James Winchester. Winchester is the Chiefs long snapper and has been with the team since 2015. He is a key piece of Kansas City's special teams unit led by coordinator Dave Toub, and has started every game since making his debut.
As Chiefs Wire's John Dillon wrote, this move shouldn't be taken lightly:
"While the details of Winchester’s new deal haven’t yet been released, Chiefs fans can rest easy knowing that a key piece of Kansas City’s special teams unit is officially under contract for at least one more season...This move might not be the flashiest, but it will prove to help Kansas City maintain continuity on its special teams unit, which is expected to lose All-Pro punter Tommy Townsend."
Kansas City Chiefs free-agency plans should pick up this week
After signing Jones and Winchester, the Chiefs must now figure out what to do with L'Jarius Sneed, who was franchise tagged last week but given permission to seek a trade. Sneed has interest from around the league, including the Pittsburgh Steelers.
KC would also prefer to upgrade its wide receiver room. While Rashee Rice emerged late in the season, the likes of Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman are free agents, among others.
The Chiefs plan to restructure the contracts of some of their top players, including potentially Patrick Mahomes. Extending Andy Reid is also a priority, as his contract is up at the end of next season.
Suffice to say there's a lot to do for Brett Veach and Co. Winchester was just the beginning.