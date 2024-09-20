A Chiefs-Panthers trade to free receiver from Carolina’s lifeless plight
This offseason, the Carolina Panthers made a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire Diontae Johnson. Johnson was added to help Bryce Young continue adapting to the NFL, as he is an incredibly talented receiver with route run-ing skills as good as anybody in the league.
But, through two weeks, Young hasn't looked good and Carolina has decided to bench him for the foreseeable future. Benching Young is basically the Panthers' way of trying to save the season, hoping that Andy Dalton can lead them to wins. If things continue to go south, the Panthers could look to trade Johnson just a few months after acquiring him.
In fact, ESPN's Dan Graziano (subscription required) lists Johnson as a potential trade target at this season's deadline.
"Johnson was traded from Pittsburgh to Carolina this offseason," write Graziano. "He's 28 years old, averaged 873 yards per season with the Steelers and is making a mere $7 million this year, in the final year of his contract. If you pick him up halfway through the season, you're paying $3.5 million for a receiver with a solid track record. If Johnson's production benefits from the switch to Dalton at quarterback in Carolina, he could be the steal of the deadline."
Just about every team in the league could be better off by acquiring a wide receiver that has put up 1,100 yards in a season before. Out of all teams in the league, it's the reigning champions the Kansas City Chiefs that could really use an extra weapon out wide.
A Panthers-Chiefs trade to free Diontae Johnson from Carolina
Kansas City had a solid wide receiver core coming into the season. Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy is more than enough weapons for Patrick Mahomes. Throw in Travis Kelce and Isaiah Pacheco and you have one of the more talented offensive units in the league.
But Brown and Pacheco are now set to miss quite a bit of time with injuries and Kelce has struggled out of the gate.
Kansas City could use an additional weapon and Johnson would be the perfect route runner to add to Mahomes' offense.
Combining picks from 2025 and 2026, the Chiefs have the draft capital to acquire Johnson. The proposed deal includes a 2025 third round pick, a 2026 fifth round pick and a 2025 seventh round pick to acquire Johnson.
For the Panthers, this would make sense because it seems like they're headed towards blowing their roster up rather than building around Young. With Young on the bench and potentially on the trade block, nobody on Carolina's team is safe. If the Panthers could acquire three draft picks, no matter the rounds, for an expiring receiver who likely has no interest in re-signing with them, they should do it in a heartbeat.
As for the Chiefs, they need to add more talent in their pursuit of a three peat. The Chiefs are in win now mode each and every season that they have Mahomes at the helm. The team is talented enough right now to dominate, but adding another legit wide receiver one would push this offense to a whole other level.