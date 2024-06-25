Another Chiefs reunion could be on table if surprising cut goes through
By John Buhler
Just because JuJu Smith-Schuster has been a non-factor since going to the New England Patriots doesn't mean he cannot return to Kansas City Chiefs form. Of course, he would have to go to a team that would know how to use him, like the Chiefs.
Although he still plays for New England, Alex Kay of Bleacher Report labeled Smith-Schuster as a potential cut candidate. He might be hitting the market.
All signs point to Smith-Schuster's roster status being up in the air in Foxborough ahead of this season. With it being a new regime in town with Jerod Mayo and Eliot Wolf calling the shots, as well as Alex Van Pelt calling the offense, Smith-Schuster may soon need to find a new place to work. While he may never return to his former glory when he was on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City needs him.
Although the Chiefs have won the last two Super Bowls, they largely beat the San Francisco 49ers last February because of Steve Spagnuolo's defense and Patrick Mahomes' heroics. Those two things may still be in Kansas City's favor, but they have to get more explosive through the air. Factor in Skyy Moore busting and Rashee Rice's legal situation, and there could be a roster spot to be had...
Smith-Schuster could become available, but it remains to be seen if the Chiefs will try to sign him.
JuJu Smith-Schuster to be in play for Kansas City Chiefs if he is released
When you are building out your receiving corps, you need to think about putting together a starting five on your basketball team. You need pass-catchers who can do different things to complement each other on the field of play. Who are your speed guys? Your possession receivers? Your physical freaks who can just go up and get it in 50-50 balls? So what role would Smith-Schuster even play?
For as long as tight end Travis Kelce can still run and get open, he will be a big part of the Chiefs' passing game. Adding Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to the mix is a huge boost, as is getting Mecole Hardman to return on a new contract. While Moore and Rice's roster statuses remain in limbo, we have to wonder what will become of guys like Justyn Ross and Kadarius Toney in Kansas City uniforms as well in this.
To me, Brown and Smith-Schuster feel like redundancies, but then again, I am not the one calling plays. That would be Andy Reid saying that Matt Nagy is still very important to this team's overall ethos, even though I am clearly not a massive idiot. While Mahomes could have some say in this, it really comes down to if Reid believes for the right dollar amount if Smith-Schuster can help the team.
The fact the Chiefs may be in on Smith-Schuster once again makes us miss Tyreek Hill even more.