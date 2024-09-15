A Chiefs-Texans trade to replace Hollywood Brown with a reliable veteran
The latest Marquise "Hollywood" Brown update was a bucket of cold water being poured on the Kansas City Chiefs. After Brown suffered a shoulder injury in the preseason and missed Week 1, he suffered a setback that landed him on IR. That, however, got even worse on Saturday when it was reported that Brown will miss the entire regular season, though he could still return for the playoffs.
Brown was the prized acquisition of the Chiefs this offseason as the former Ravens first-round pick who spent the last few years in Arizona was expected to be either the WR2 or WR1B to Rashee Rice in the offense. We won't see that until at least the playoffs, however, which will put more onus on Rice, rookie Xavier Worthy — perhaps the most logical replacement for Brown's role on the roster — and even a veteran like JuJu Smith-Schuster.
At the same time, the Chiefs could also look for a replacement. There are some options still available in free agency but Kansas City could also explore the trade market, specifically with a team like the Houston Texans who have a glut of wide receivers, so much so that they're barely using a quality veteran like Robert Woods.
A Chiefs-Texans trade for Robert Woods to replace Hollywood Brown
In the Texans' Week 1 win over the Colts, Woods played just 15.19% of the team's offensive snaps (a total of 12) behind the core trio of Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell. It's hard to argue he's not expendable to Houston at this point, which the Chiefs could absolutely take advantage of in a trade such as this.
Woods is on an expiring contract and the Texans simply could have more use for improved draft capital than they do for him given the depth in their receiving corps. So swapping a sixth-rounder for a fourth-rounder could more fit their needs than anything else.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs don't have to give up all that much — especially considering they already own an extra third-round pick, which they could move back from to recoup that fourth-rounder at some point during the 2025 draft. And in doing so, they get the type of veteran they need to not overextend themselves and their assets but also ensure Mahomes has the weapons he needs to thrive.
In his limited Week 1 usage, Woods failed to record any stats in the box score but his production has been consistent in recent years, even if it tailed off from his prime with the Rams. After recording 3,289 yards over the 2018-20 seasons, Woods' numbers have dipped but he's still caught at least 40 passes for at least 425 yards in each of the past three seasons, even with three different teams.
Again, the Chiefs don't need a one-for-one replacement for Brown. Worthy likely steps into that role to some degree while Rice's role only increases further. But giving Woods a veteran usage role, perhaps even over someone like Smith-Schuster, could be what the doctor ordered to avoid any offensive struggles that we saw crop up a season ago.
Of course, that still ended in another Lombardi Trophy. But why play the season on expert mode when a trade like this, one that seems so feasible, would simply make life easier? It almost makes too much sense.