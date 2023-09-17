NFL Rumors: 3 Chiefs who saved their jobs in Week 2, 1 on the hot seat
The Chiefs leveled out their record in Week 2, and most were on the upswing. But one remains a questionable fixture in the team's quest to repeat.
By Josh Wilson
The Kansas City Chiefs evened out at 1-1 after a 17-9 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars that was close until the very end. While there's still plenty to be proven in what will be a long season to defend the Super Bowl title, these three players saved their jobs... for now.
We'll close with one who earned himself a very warm seat on the plane ride home.
Skyy Moore got back on track
Skyy Moore was not my favorite Chiefs receiver this week -- that honor would go to Justin Watson, who has been a low-key great weapon for Mahomes, a receiver who helps make his wizardry look good based on the probability of completions -- but he did completely turn his reputation around from Week 1.
Moore graded at 55.7 after Week 1 according to Pro Football Focus, and I expect that to be much higher once his Week 2 performance is factored in.
Moore grabbed three of his four targets, totaling 70 yards and a touchdown on the afternoon. One ball went for 54 yards to seal the win, and his touchdown run completely broke down Tyson Campbell in man coverage.
Moore is growing into the role of a speedster that Mahomes desparately neeeds in his arsenal. If Toney can't be the big yardage receiver the Chiefs expected him to be, Moore is the next in-line.
Perhaps the biggest moment was that aforementioned game-sealing catch. In the clutch on third down, Moore broke down the Jags' coverage and tacked on 31 yards after the catch, 12 more than was expected according to Next Gen Stats. After the 1 p.m. slate of Sunday games, that was a top-10 reception in terms of yards after the catch in Week 2.