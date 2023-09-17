NFL Rumors: 3 Chiefs who saved their jobs in Week 2, 1 on the hot seat
The Chiefs leveled out their record in Week 2, and most were on the upswing. But one remains a questionable fixture in the team's quest to repeat.
By Josh Wilson
Clyde Edwards-Helaire appears safe... for now
It seems as though Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been oscilating between safe and unsafe for several seasons now with the Chiefs... Well, consider him trending back toward safe for now, but don't expect his stay in that zone to be exactly permanent.
The Chiefs need one of their backs -- whether it be a continuation of Isiah Pacheco's great rookie season or CEH finally playing to form -- to step up. Both looked decent this week, a great sign for the Chiefs establishing a run game.
Kansas City accrued 71 non-quarterback rushing yards this week compared to 45 last week.
CEH's contributions were actually in the screen passing game, though, and not the rushing department. Kansas City wisely game-planned to take Edwards-Helaire, who has struggled with field vision in the rushing game, out of that element and used him solely as a receiver. He caught five balls for 17 yards, an average of 8.5 per catch. He was all-around involved less in the offense this week but was questionable to play due to an illness, so his positive production is a good sign.
All things considered, in limited action CEH looked decent enough to win him another week. How he performs at full availability, hopefully in Week 3, will be the true tell-tall of his progression.