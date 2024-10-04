4 Rashee Rice replacements Chiefs can target in a trade not named Davante Adams
By Quinn Everts
When there's an All-Pro on the trade block like Davante Adams is right now, trading for any other player of the same position feels like a consolation prize. But with Adams hoping to be traded to the Jets, the Kansas City Chiefs can't put all their eggs in the Adams basket and should be looking at other options to try and replace Rashee Rice, who will (likely) miss the entire season, even though his injury updates keep getting stranger.
Late-round picks should be viewed as disposable for Kansas City right now; if giving up a future day-three pick is what it takes to acquire a productive player at a position of need, then so be it. So who should be on the radar for KC? Are there stars (or past stars) available for trade? Kind of!
Darius Slayton, New York Giants
Though he never replicated the 8 touchdown passes he caught in his rookie season, the 27 year-old Slayton has been a consistently solid reciever his whole career, posting four seasons of 700-plus yards in his five-year career. But at this point, there might not be a cause worth keeping him in New York.
Rookie Malik Nabers has the makings of a star, and if New York continues to play poorly, there's not much reason to keep Slayton on the roster. He wouldn't require Kansas City to part with a high draft pick, and the Chiefs can be certain it's going to get a productive receiver in Slayton, despite how their last trade with the Giants went when they acquired Kadarius Toney.
Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars
It appeared that Kirk was blossoming into Trevor Lawrence's favorite target in 2022, Kirk's first season with the Jaguars, as he caught 84 passes for 1108 yards and 8 touchdowns. Last year Kirk missed some time with injury but still posted a productive, 787-yard season.
This season, though, Jacksonville is a bit of a mess. The team lacks cohesion on offense, Lawrence has been inconsistent and Kirk isn't seeing nearly the same success as the past two years, averaging just 42.3 receiving yards per game so far. There's time for this team to get on track, especially with games against Indianapolis and Chicago next on the schedule. But if Jacksonville can't find its footing, there might be a fire sale in Florida, and Kansas City should be doing everything in its power to acquire Kirk.
If anyone can fully unlock Kirk — who clearly has the talent to be a top target in the NFL — it's Patrick Mahomes.
Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans
A first-round pick in 2022, Burks has just never gotten comfortable in Tennessee, and that can be blamed on a few things including consistent injury troubles and inconsistent quarterback play. Burks
In his rookie season, Burks recorded 33 catches, then 16 in 2023, and only three so far in 2024. The production hasn't been there, but no one seems ready to give up on Burks yet.
In other words, it's time for a change of scenery. Burks might not be the same caliber of target that Rice was going to be in 2024, but he's a big body who moves extremely well and could theoretically fill in the role nicely. Plus, Burks going from the quarterback situation to the best quarterback in the NFL would feel like a whole different world.
Mike Williams, New York Jets
Okay, bear with us here. If the Jets trade for Davante Adams, the wide receiver room in New York would suddenly be very crowded. Adams, Garrett Wilson, Allan Lazard and Mike Williams are all capable of being high-volume pass-catchers, but Williams' role would shrink with Adams in the mix.
He's already had a reduced role from what he's been used to during his career, and might fall off the depth chart completely behind New York's other wideouts. In that case, why not try to recoup some of the draft picks they will lose in the Adams trade by shipping Williams to Kansas City, where he can have a bigger role on a Cheifs team that needs another big target?
Williams has two career 1000-yard seasons — both with the Chargers — and though injuries have slowed him since his prime with LA, he still has enough in the tank to be a productive NFL wide receiver.