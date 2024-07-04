One of Chiefs biggest strengths could be on life support after 2024
By Lior Lampert
The Kansas City Chiefs undoubtedly have one of the most talented squads in the NFL entering the 2024 campaign. Nevertheless, they also have their fair share of holes across the roster.
But when you have an all-world quarterback like Patrick Mahomes, who typically masks said deficiencies, it can be easy to overlook. That is why the Chiefs have repeatedly made hefty investments in their offensive line -- to keep him upright.
Pro Football Focus ranks Kansas City's blocking unit as the seventh-best in football heading into the upcoming season. However, given the team's impending financial predicament next offseason, Nate Taylor of The Athletic believes the group could experience a shake-up.
Taylor credits Kansas City for boasting "one of the best trios of interior offensive linemen in the league." Between Pro Bowl center Creed Humphrey, All-Pro guard Joe Thuney and Trey Smith round out the exciting bunch, it's hard to argue. But according to the Chiefs beat writer, the latter may be on his way out.
Chiefs OL, one of their biggest strengths, could be on life support after 2024
After praising the triad of Humphrey, Thuney and Smith, Taylor says this year "could be their final" together. He cites the 2021 sixth-round pick's rookie deal expiring after this season as a complicating factor, adding the Chiefs "could prioritize retaining" other players.
Like Smith, Humphrey and star linebacker Nick Bolton are also in contract years, and it won't be easy to re-sign all three of them. Naturally, someone will presumably be the odd man out.
Humphrey and Bolton have solidified themselves as key contributors and long-term franchise cornerstones. So, Taylor leans toward Smith being the choice, especially if he plays himself out of the Chiefs' price range.
"If Smith excels this season, with consistent production while limiting his penalties, he could be the top free agent at his position next season," Taylor said.
Moreover, he added that the 25-year-old may receive an "annual average [salary] of more than $20 million."
After making veteran core organizational pieces Chris Jones and Travis Kelce the highest-paid by AAV at their respective positions, the Chiefs must cut costs somewhere. Perhaps Smith is the answer if the comments from Taylor are any indication.
Smith has proven to be one of the bigger bargains of his draft class. He has only missed one game since 2021 and is graded as one of PFF's better interior linemen annually. Additionally, he has continued to make tremendous strides in pass protection.