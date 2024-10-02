Why Chiefs trading to bring Tyreek Hill back is slightly more realistic than you think
By Austen Bundy
The Miami Dolphins season seems just about all but over now that they sit at 1-3.
Monday night's embarrassing 31-12 loss to the lowly Tennessee Titans proved that no matter what band-aid quarterback they put under center, it's just not happening down in Coral Gables.
So, with starter Tua Tagovailoa's condition unknown for the foreseeable future, what can Miami's front office do to potentially salvage a likely lost season?
The answer, while painful for Dolphins fans, might actually be beneficial in the long run.
Is a Patrick Mahomes-Tyreek Hill reunion with Chiefs possible?
The Kansas City Chiefs are seriously banged up on offense. First, they lost running back Isaiah Pacheco, bringing in a familiar face in Kareem Hunt to fill that hole.
Then just this past week, wide receiver Rashee Rice went down with a serious knee injury, leaving the Chiefs seriously short-handed.
What if I told you trading for Tyreek Hill isn't as expensive or improbable as you may think?
Hill wouldn't be an expensive get for Kansas City, only billing a $1.21M base salary for 2024. And if they were to keep him around after this year, he wouldn't carry a dead cap hit after 2025. Also, who wouldn't want to see this connection reunited again?
Despite Hill-like additions to Kansas City this offseason, including rookie pass catcher Xavier Worthy, the Chiefs offense has lacked in big-yardage plays through the air.
In fact, Mahomes' Week 1 touchdown pass to Worthy was only the third scoring throw of 20 yards or more in the air since Hill left — two whole seasons ago.
It might take a little convincing on Miami's side of things but the Chiefs should seriously make a push to bring back one of its franchise-best receivers.
Could you imagine a one-two punch for Mahomes featuring Hill and Worthy on either side of the line of scrimmage? Practically a cheat code for Kansas City when it looks like a Super Bowl three-peat could be on life support.