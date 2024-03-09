NFL Rumors: Chiefs OT upgrade, Steelers-Russ latest update, Vikings LB target
- Jerome Baker makes all the sense in the world for the Vikings
- Russell Wilson's meeting with Steelers went well
- Obvious OT fit emerges for Chiefs
NFL rumors: Jerome Baker highlighted as potential Vikings target
The conversation around the Minnesota Vikings has naturally centered on the QB position. Kirk Cousins is a free agent and all signs point toward him leaving, which puts the front office under immediate pressure to land a suitable alternative.
That said, Minnesota will also face a stressful offseason on the defensive front — especially at linebacker. Both Jordan Hicks and Danielle Hunter are free agents. The Vikings have the pieces to contend on paper, but a mass free agent exodus at key positions could sink their ship before it crosses the proverbial North Sea.
Enter Jerome Baker, the 27-year-old free agent from the Miami Dolphins. He will have other suitors, Miami included, but Baker is the perfect blend of production and affordability for the Vikings front office. He's not a perennial Pro Bowler, but he's an everyday starter who totaled 78 tackles, four QB hits, and 1.5 sacks in 13 games last season.
He also experienced his greatest success next to former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who now occupies the defensive coordinator role with Minnesota. As Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon points out, it's the ideal fit.
"The Ohio State product might never be an All-Pro, but he's capable of being an effective regular starter for several years to come... Jordan Hicks turns 32 this summer and is slated to hit free agency. It would thus make a lot of sense for new Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores to make a strong push for Baker, who was at his best under Flores' tutelage in Miami."
The allure of re-teaming with Flores and joining a potentially competitive Vikings squad could be enough to land Baker in a much colder locale. The Dolphins need to keep as many dudes as possible on their defense, especially with Vic Fangio jumping ship, but clearly the table is set for key pieces to leave.