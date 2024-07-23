NFL Rumors: Chiefs whiff on pass rusher, Jayden Daniels future, hefty Jags payday
There is a ton to be excited about with this year of NFL football. The NFL Draft brought in a ton of new talent to the league including multiple players that could be Pro Bowl caliber talents as early as this year. Marvin Harrison, Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels are just a few of the incredibly talented players that are beginning their careers at the highest level this season.
Teams are still filling out their rosters and depth charts as the calendar closes in on August as well.
NFL Rumors: Commanders not sure when Jayden Daniels will be ready to take over the offense
The Washington Commanders have shown their plan for the future by selecting Heisman winner, Jayden Daniels in last year's NFL Draft.
Daniels threw for an incredible 3800 yards, 40 touchdowns and just four interceptions last year in the SEC. He showed some incredible talent and potential both in the air and on the ground. There were some questions about his ability to read and dissect defenses.
Still, given the talent and the lack of a winning quarterback on the Washington roster, many expected the Commanders to hand the reigns of the team over to their top pick once he signed his name on the dotted line. Coach Dan Quinn isn't ready to do so just yet though.
“It’s not a secret, but it is. As we’re going — when he’s ready, we’ll know. When he’s ready, he’ll also know,” Quinn said, h/t ProFootballTalk.
It's a good idea for the Commanders to be patient with their top young talent. They're not in position to see a young quarterback thrive just yet and playing him before he's ready could stunt his growth as a player.
NFL defenses are much faster and more physical than college defenses. Being patient with Daniels is the key to maximizing his growth.
NFL Rumors: Jaguars sign Tyson Campbell to record four year contract
The Jacksonville Jaguars are prioritizing the defense this offseason. They have their quarterback of the future in Trevor Lawrence. They have some talent around Lawrence and they've shown serious signs of turning the corner as a franchise for the first time since the Blake Bortles days of football.
And now they're prioritizing the defense, notably the defensive backs on their roster.
The Jacksonville Jaguars announced this week that they have signed cornerback Tyson Campbell to a four-year, $76.5 million extension that includes over $50 million in guaranteed money, according to NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport. The insider also says that Campbell now is the highest-paid cornerback to not be named to a Pro Bowl.
The 24 year old cornerback has shown some serious star potential in his short, three year NFL career. He's totaled six interceptions, 30 passes defensed and two forced fumbles, all before his 25th birthday.
He has the ability to guard top tier wide receivers and the Jaguars acknowledge that and are paying him accordingly. While he hasn't made a Pro Bowl or All-Pro team yet, his career is young, and he has the potential to do so soon. With how tough the AFC South has become, shoring up the defense and ensuring their best players are locked into long-term deals isn't a bad idea for the Jaguars.
NFL Rumors: Chiefs whiff on much needed pash rusher
The Kansas City Chiefs have a desperate need for a pass rusher. They have multiple players on their roster that have put up some decent pass rushing stats in the past, but they are missing depth at the position.
According to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, the Chiefs were showing interest in signing Miami Dolphins pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah. Ogbah had 5.5 sacks last season while adding two passes defensed, a forced fumble and an interception.
Unfortunately for Chiefs fans, Ogbah has signed back with the Dolphins.
Ogbah, 30, has 42.5 sacks over the course of his eight-year career. He's also added 41 TFL's and over 100 QB hits. He's a difference-maker on the defensive line, when he's healthy. The defensive lineman used to play on the outside, but he's since moved to the interior defensive line, where he would have lined up next to Chris Jones if the Chiefs could have landed him.
Ogbah is a good fit for the Dolphins, especially as a crucial depth piece. Miami had a desperate need to address the pass rush after free agent signing and linebacker Shaquil Barrett announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this week. Barrett cited wanting to prioritize his family as a reason for his sudden retirement
Getting someone in like Ogbah, who knows the players on defense, made the most sense for the Dolphins. Even with a new defensive coordinator in Anthony Weaver, Ogbah returns to Miami for another season.