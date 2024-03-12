NFL Rumors: Chiefs WR targets in free agency revealed
After making All-Pro Chris Jones the highest-paid defensive tackle ever, the Kansas City Chiefs could be making additional moves, with two potential receiver targets emerging.
By Lior Lampert
It’s no secret that the Kansas City Chiefs are in the market to upgrade their receiving corps this offseason in their pursuit of becoming the first team in league history to win three consecutive Super Bowls.
Now that the team has retained All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, all eyes are on Chiefs general manager Brett Veach to revamp a Kansas City offensive unit plagued by receiver miscues in 2023, leading the NFL in dropped passes by a team.
Two intriguing free agency targets have emerged for the reigning champs, according to The Athletic’s Nate Taylor.
NFL Rumors: Chiefs linked to Darnell Mooney and Curtis Samuel
“You might want to start watching film of Darnell Mooney or Curtis Samuel,” Taylor said in response to antsy Chiefs fans asking whether there are potential wide receiver deals in the works.
It can’t be more blatant than that from Taylor, who has been covering the Chiefs since 2018.
Mooney is an unrestricted free agency entering the new league year after spending his first four seasons with the Chicago Bears. Samuel will also hit the open market after spending the last three years with the Washington Commanders. Both players would serve as notable upgrades for the Chiefs as they search for a receiver to line up opposite Rashee Rice.
In 2021, Mooney caught 81 passes for 1,055 yards and four touchdowns, showcasing his big-play ability and speed. Meanwhile, Samuel has established himself as a versatile, explosive playmaker who can line up in various positions in a dual-threat role, logging at least 38 rush attempts and 64 receptions in 2020 and 2022.
Landing either receiver would be about as ideal of a situation as possible for the Chiefs in their quest for a three-peat, considering their salary cap situation, draft position, and lack of other options on the market.