NFL Rumors: Latest Chris Jones contract detail is bad news for Chiefs
If the Kansas City Chiefs want to sign Chris Jones to a long-term contract, they'll have to pay for it.
By Mark Powell
The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory was just a few weeks ago, but the organization is in offseason mode as it tries to keep its best players under contract in a quest for a three-peat. Two of those free agents to be, L'Jarius Sneed and Chris Jones, are stalwarts on the defensive side of the ball.
Jones is one of the premiere pass rushers in the NFL, while Sneed is a Pro Bowl-caliber cornerback who is a franchise tag candidate for the Chiefs. Sneed could also be traded once tagged, thus allowing KC to salvage some draft value for his services. It helps they have former first-round pick Trent McDuffie available to replace him.
As for Jones, his contract is a bit more complicated. Jones was tagged last season and eventually agreed to a one-year deal loaded with incentives when he didn't show up to training camp on time. While Brett Veach could tag Jones again should he choose, a long-term extension is in everyone's best interest, as it would lower Jones overall cap hit as well as provide him with flexibility.
NFL Rumors: Chiefs will have to pay up to afford Chris Jones
In a loaded NFL notebook written by Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler at the combine, Fowler said that he doesn't expect Chris Jones to take a hometown discount for the Chiefs benefit. Jones potential asking price on a long-term deal is...a lot.
"Most around the league...don't expect the talented free agent defensive tackle to take a discount. The feeling is if Kansas City can reach the range of $27 million to $28 million per year, that should help close the deal. But the Chiefs have work to do."
Thanks to an inflated salary cap, the Chiefs can afford to sign Jones. Restructuring Patrick Mahomes contract, as well as a few others, could help Kansas City stay under that magic number while keeping Jones and Sneed in Chiefs colors for now.