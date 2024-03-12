NFL Rumors: Chris Jones, Russell Wilson team up to do Steelers a huge trade favor
In the NFL, every move has a butterfly effect that can unravel a franchise or kickstart a dynasty. Here's a look at how defensive tackle Chris Jones and quarterback Russell Wilson could be the catalyst for cornerback L'Jarius Sneed joining the Pittsburgh Steelers.
By Kinnu Singh
In the NFL, every transaction has a butterfly effect that can unravel a franchise or kickstart a dynasty. This offseason, transactions involving Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and former Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson could be the catalysts for cornerback L'Jarius Sneed joining the Pittsburgh Steelers.
For years, teams like the New York Jets have been lauded for exorbitant spending and lavish signings in the offseason, but the preseason champions rarely find success once the regular season begins. Many of the league's best franchises have a tendency to remain quiet during the free agency period. The Steelers have historically used free agency as a way to quietly supplement their roster with unheralded contributors, but general manager Omar Khan changed that philosophy during his first free agency in Pittsburgh last year.
With roughly $28 million in salary cap space, Khan seems to be taking the same aggressive approach in his second offseason. Pittsburgh kicked off the 2024 free agency period with the blockbuster signing of nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson, and the Steelers "have expressed interest" in acquiring Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, according to Nick Farabaugh of Steeler's Now.
The Chiefs placed the nonexclusive franchise tag on Sneed, but he is still allowed to seek a trade with other teams under the designation. The Chiefs informed their star cornerback that they would be open to trading him if the two sides cannot agree to terms for a contract extension, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The franchise tag offers Sneed a one-year, $19.8 million contract. Kansas City can finalize a long-term extension by mid-July or trade the 27-year-old cornerback prior to the trade deadline.
How Chris Jones, Russell Wilson contracts could help Steelers land CB L'Jarius Sneed
When the 2023 season ended, acquiring Sneed seemed like an unrealistic proposition for the Steelers. Pittsburgh didn't have much salary cap space, and the cap space they did have was likely going to be reserved for a quarterback. That was before the Denver Broncos released Wilson and allowed the Steelers to sign him to a team-friendly deal. With Denver picking up the tab for Wilson's $39 million contract, the Steelers have the financial flexibility to bolster their secondary.
The Steelers received additional assistance from All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, who signed a five-year, $158.7 million deal with the Chiefs on Saturday. Keeping both Sneed and Jones was always going to be difficult for Kansas City, but it became even more improbable after the record-breaking contract. Strapped with Jones' salary, the Chiefs may be forced to move Sneed, which could drop the asking price to acquire him. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach was reportedly looking for a second-round pick for Sneed, but perhaps a lesser pick could get the deal done.
Pittsburgh's interest in Sneed wouldn't be surprising. The Steelers released All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson in the days leading up to free agency. In 2023, the 34-year-old cornerback provided mentorship to a young secondary that included rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. The move was a bit surprising — Pittsburgh saved $6.5 million in salary cap space, but also created the need for a veteran defensive back presence.
Sneed could pair well with Joey Porter Jr. if the Steelers intend on running a zone coverage scheme. The four-year veteran has developed into one of the league's best zone cover corners. In 2023, Sneed allowed a league-low four yards per target in zone coverage and didn't surrender a single touchdown as the nearest defender in coverage on 90 targets, per NFL Next Gen Stats.
The Steelers have been playing more man coverage in recent years, however. To complicate matters further, Sneed would be an expensive cornerback to retain — along with giving up a draft pick in the trade, the Steelers would have to sign Sneed to a lucrative long-term contract extension. Instead, Pittsburgh could use that draft pick to draft a young cornerback on a cheap rookie deal.
And another curveball: Sneed has a knee injury that kept him from practicing for long stretches throughout the season, according to Tony Pauline. Looking back at the Chiefs injury reports reveals that Sneed actually missed all three preseason games while nursing a lingering knee injury. While he was able to play through the injury in 2023, concerns about it worsening could keep Sneed from securing a long-term deal, either in Kansas City or elsewhere.
Still, it's unlikely that the Steelers would be able to talk Veach down to a late-round pick. After all, it seems that most of the league is interested in Kansas City's cornerback. On March 5, USA Today's Tyler Dragon reported that Sneed had drawn trade interest from the Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars. That's a lot of competition.