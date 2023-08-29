NFL Rumors: Colts double down on failed Jonathan Taylor trade by pressing self destruct button
The Indianapolis Colts had a chance to trade Jonathan Taylor, until they didn't. Without a new home, Taylor will be placed on the PUP list.
By Mark Powell
The Indianapolis Colts could not find a trade partner willing to pay their asking price for star running back Jonathan Taylor. Because of that, Taylor is likely to start the season on the PUP list.
Taylor should miss the first four games of the season as a result, with the Colts hoping to trade the star running back prior to the NFL Trade Deadline in October. While forcing Taylor out of action sounds questionable in theory, from the Colts perspective it gives them the assurance that their best trade asset remains healthy.
The outlook for Indianapolis was bleak to begin with this season, and now looks even worse. Anthony Richardson, a raw rookie QB prospect entering his first season as starter, will be forced to carry a much heavier load on an offense lacking the necessary pieces to be successful. Taylor would have taken some of the pressure off, but instead the Colts seem set on ruining yet another quarterback's future.
What is the PUP list in NFL?
The physically unable to perform list gives teams an out if a certain player in either injured, or chooses not to show up to mandated team activities. In Taylor's case, the Colts are likely to continue paying him in his absence, as this isn't necessarily his choice. Per Sports Illustrated, "The PUP list is a designation for players who are physically unable to perform football activities due to football-related injuries. Players on the list can participate in team activities but are not allowed to practice."
In this case, Taylor is still theoretically injured, so he is eligible for the PUP list.
Did the Colts trade Jonathan Taylor?
No, no they did not. Indianapolis did not receive their asking price for Jonathan Taylor, which was rumored to be a first-round pick or a collection of draft capital which amounted to similar value. Taylor is one of the best running backs in football and still young enough to put up elite numbers, but the Colts had little leverage here. Taylor is coming off injury and the value of running backs has decreased immensely the past few years.