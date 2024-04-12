NFL insider gives strongest hint yet at which QB Commanders will draft
A NFL insider might have just revealed which QB the Washington Commanders will select in the draft
It's a new era in Washington. After over a half-decade of the Washington Commanders being without a clear franchise quarterback, they finally have a chance to draft one. Armed with the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft, the Commanders will almost certainly select their new quarterback and face of the franchise to lead their team hopefully for the next decade or longer.
Caleb Williams is expected to go off the board at No. 1, but the Commanders have several other options to consider. Drake Maye was thought of as the clear-cut No. 2 guy for much of this season, but that doesn't appear to be as certain now. Guys like Jayden Daniels and even J.J. McCarthy have been receiving tons of hype ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft and can easily be who Washington settles on.
It's been a bit of a mystery as to who Washington is eyeing with the No. 2 pick, but ESPN's Adam Schefter might've just given it away on a podcast.
Adam Schefter gives strongest indication yet at which QB Commanders will draft
"It's safe to order a Jayden Daniels jersey."
It doesn't get much clearer than that, folks.
Schefter doesn't say outright that the Commanders are going to make that pick, but he sure hinted at it.
This is an interesting thing for Schefter to say just days after it was reported that Daniels' visit with the Commanders went poorly. Smoke screens are always prevalent this time of year so it's hard to know who and what to believe, but these reports coming days apart is interesting.
Daniels was the best quarterback in college football this past season as evidenced by his Heisman Trophy, but who Washington should select with the No. 2 pick is far from a slam dunk.
Daniels would bring a ton of flash to the Commanders as his ability as a two-way quarterback cannot be ignored. Throwing the ball this past season, Daniels completed 72.2% of his throws for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns compared to just four interceptions in 12 games. On the ground, he ran for 1,134 yards and ten touchdowns, averaging 8.4 yards per carry.
Those passing stats with what he can do on the ground is scary to think about. His potential is sky-high. The fit with new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsberry makes a lot of sense too. If this is the pick, there's a lot for Commanders fans to be excited about.