NFL Rumors: Commanders have made big decision on Sam Howell’s future
The Washington Commanders made it clear they're rebuilding at the NFL trade deadline. Where does Sam Howell fit in those plans?
By Jack Posey
Following the Washington Commanders' stout 26-6 victory against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18 of the 2022 season, Commanders fans had something to look forward to for future seasons.
The 144th overall pick in the 2022 draft, Sam Howell posted a very impressive stat line of 11-of-19 for 169 yards with two total touchdowns and an interception in that game
It was very impressive for a quarterback making his first career start against a Cowboys defense only allowing 17.1 points per game. This was a spark Commanders fans haven’t seen at the quarterback position since before Robert Griffin III’s devastating knee injury in 2013.
In his second year and first year as the starter, Sam Howell has thrown for 2,146 yards and 13 touchdowns leading the Washington Commanders to a 3-5 record. Now, after the Commanders traded two star edge threats, the team seems to be preparing for another season of mediocrity.
Prior to Tuesday’s deadline, the Commanders traded Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers for a third-round pick. The Commanders also traded Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears for a second-round pick.
Commanders believe in building around Sam Howell
Even though the Commanders became sellers at the deadline, Howell’s performance has not gone unnoticed. New Commanders owner Josh Harris reportedly believes that Howell is the future of the franchise and a piece to build around.
Look for Washington to use some of the money saved and draft picks acquired from the Young and Sweat trades in addition to the picks they already own to assemble an uber-talented team.
The Washington Commanders will look to become even more competitive in an NFC East division becoming even more talented every year behind a reshaped roster centered around Sam Howell.