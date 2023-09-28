NFL Rumors: Could Zach Wilson cost Robert Saleh his job?
Robert Saleh is standing by Zach Wilson this year. Why would the New York Jets head coach even do that? Could his undying loyalty to the former No. 2 overall pick out of BYU cost Saleh his job?
By John Buhler
Find someone who looks at you like Robert Saleh looks at Zach Wilson. The New York Jets could be circling the drain faster than you can say Mormon Johnny Manziel at this point in time. Gang Green had lofty, and very much realistic, playoff expectations in the deep AFC. Of course, nearly all of it was contingent on former Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers taking over the reins at quarterback.
Now with Rodgers down for the count, that gives way to the former No. 2 overall pick out of BYU in his third season at the helm. The first two seasons for Wilson in East Rutherford were a huge embarrassing failure, but perhaps the third time's the charm. He does have plenty of playmakers around him offensively and a strong defense at all levels backing him up. Can he make the pieces fit?
Unfortunately, the Jets opted to sign Trevor Siemian off the street over the likes of honestly more talented guys at this point in the most unrelatable quarterback of all time in Carson Wentz and the new Boomer Esiason for CBS, my beloved Matt Ryan. Honestly, Esiason in his early 60s might be a better option under center for the Jets than Wilson. He did suit up for his hometown Jets at one time.
The big question in all this is will Saleh's undying loyalty towards starting Wilson cost him his job.
For those who do not know what an acronym is, Jets pretty much stands for Just End The Season...
Robert Saleh's undying love for Zach Wilson could cost him his job
Look. For the most part, I have liked what the Jets have done from an overall team-building standpoint under Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas' watch. However, drafting Wilson in the first place was almost as bad as Douglas' predecessor Mike Maccagnan pounding enough Dunkin' coffee at his desk to convince himself that Christian Hackenberg was an answer in the second round.
I get why the Jets traded for Rodgers. It is because Wilson is no good. Unfortunately, there were at least two better quarterback choices Gang Green could have made over the former BYU star. While it remains to be seen what becomes of Justin Fields after getting shamelessly mangled by the no-brained Chicago Bears, Mac Jones can clearly play for the AFC East rival New England Patriots.
Frankly, either one of them would have been a way better selection over Wilson at the No. 2 spot. While I am not entirely sure either guy would have been good enough to prevent the Rodgers trade with Green Bay, Wilson's ineffectiveness pretty much forced Douglas' hand. Once again, who you draft matters. It defines you as a general manager, but most of the blame will fall on the head coach.
Overall, I still think Saleh and Douglas will get at least one more year leading the Jets, regardless of how good, bad or downright ugly Wilson plays this season. It was supposed to be Rodgers' team, and he got hurt midway through Game No. 1. If he is back and able to play up to his potential next season, then New York will have reaped the benefits of presumably one last trip picking inside of the top 10.
Should Rodgers be a Russell Wilson rotting corpse out there in 2024, blow the whole thing up, bro!