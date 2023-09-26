Overreaction Tuesday: 3 insane trades Jerry Jones could make to 'fix' the Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys took a tough Week 3 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. If Jerry Jones were the overreacting type, what three trades could he pull off to help "fix" America's Team?
By Luke Norris
Dallas Cowboys trade target after Week 3 loss: Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II
It's no secret that Jerry Jones was high on SEC Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II heading into the 2021 NFL Draft as the Dallas Cowboys desperately needed an upgrade at cornerback at that time.
Thankfully, the Denver Broncos took the Alabama superstar at No. 9, forcing the Cowboys to settle for Penn State standout Micah Parsons three picks later. How's that working out?
But now could be the time for Jones to nab the guy he initially wanted, as the Broncos' season is essentially already over after taking a 50-point loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
While Surtain didn't look great in that 70-20 drubbing (nobody on the Denver defense did), he's still one of the best young corners in the NFL, as evidenced by the fact that he earned First-Team All-Pro honors a season ago.
With rumors swirling that the Broncos may be open to some in-season trades, the Cowboys could pounce and send some personnel and a draft pick or two to bring PS2 to Dallas as a temporary replacement for Trevon Diggs.
As Surtain is in just the third year of his rookie deal, he's pretty cheap at the moment, as his cap hit is only $5.717 million this year and $6.669 million in 2024.
Stephon Gilmore's current cap hit is $9.92 million, but he's not signed beyond this season. Bringing Surtain into the mix now is an obvious upgrade over DaRon Bland or Jourdan Lewis. It also means Jones won't have to look for Gilmore's replacement this offseason.
And can you imagine having to face a Dallas defense next year with a healthy Trevon Diggs and Patrick Surtain II trolling the corners? Sure, the Cowboys would eventually have to pay PS2 what he's truly worth or cut him loose. But even a couple years of that combo would be worth giving up a few picks and/or a few players now.
Come on, Jerry. Make it happen. As you saw from the tweet above, even Surtain's dad wants him out of Denver.