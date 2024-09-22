NFL Rumors: A Cowboys WR reunion, Russell Wilson plan, Dolphins linked to rival QB
- Dolphins connected to former Patriots first-round quarterback amid Tua Tagovailoa fallout
- Is Russell Wilson's return imminent?
- Could the Cowboys reunite with Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper?
By Lior Lampert
Latest rumors around the NFL in Week 3
There's never a dull moment in the NFL, demonstrated by the early goings of the 2024 campaign. There's much to discuss and highlight -- whether it's the on-field action or consequential fallout.
As more football gets played, the information and drama will continue to pour in. So, follow all the latest NFL rumors to stay updated with news and analysis around the league.
Mac Jones named as potential Dolphins QB replacement
Skylar Thompson is the next man up with Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve and has "no predetermined timeline" for return after suffering another scary concussion. However, that doesn't sound particularly appetizing for a Miami Dolphins franchise that entered the year with aspirations of contending in the playoffs. So, like many others, retired 13-year pro safety Devin McCourty has begun thinking about external replacements.
Speaking on PFT Live recently, McCourty floated the idea of the Phins acquiring current Jacksonville Jaguar backup and ex-New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.
"Maybe Miami calls [Jones], and he gets traded to Miami," McCourty stated.
Tagovailoa could be out for an extended period. Meanwhile, Thompson hasn't shown he can keep Miami's offense afloat in his minimal sample size. Is McCourty onto something?
The Jags sent a sixth-round pick to the Pats for Jones in March, which New England used to select another signal-caller (Joe Milton). What better way for the former Alabama standout to exact his revenge than to rejoin the AFC East and succeed with a divisional rival?
Jones presumably wouldn't cost much more than a Day 3 draft selection for Miami. Moreover, he'd spearhead an offensive environment surrounded by exciting playmakers like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and De'Von Achane. And with head coach Mike McDaniel pulling the strings, it'd be a more than favorable situation for a career redemption arc.
A one-time Pro Bowler and first-rounder in 2021, Jones has shown he can take command of a huddle.
No IR stint for Russell Wilson suggests he'll return sooner rather than later
Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler ($), Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson will "eventually" be deemed "healthy enough to play." That time could come as soon as Week 4.
As Fowler notes, "the sense" is Wilson will avoid being placed on injured reserve. Pittsburgh opted to keep the veteran passer on the active roster instead of putting him on the shelf for at least four games. The decision indicates he's nearing full strength, though his ship to be the Steelers' starting quarterback may sail by then.
The Steelers are 2-0 with fellow offseason addition Justin Fields under center. If they continue winning, it'll make handing the keys to Wilson quite challenging.
Wilson won the positional battle over Fields this summer and was gearing up to start Pittsburgh's regular-season opener. Alas, a calf injury that has plagued the former since July continues to linger, giving the latter a chance to seize control.
Seeing how the Steelers handle the Wilson/Fields situation in the coming weeks will be fascinating.
Insider names Cowboys as potential Amari Cooper suitor
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper would be a familiar face who could solve many problems for the Dallas Cowboys. According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, a reunion may be in store ahead of the league's trade deadline on November 5th.
Dallas joins a list of prospective bidders for Cooper's services, including the Los Angeles Rams, Washington Commanders and Kansas City Chiefs. Nonetheless, his availability likely hinges on the state of the Browns leading up to the cutoff point to wheel and deal. Conversely, if the Cowboys aren't living up to expectations, it'd make pursuing the 30-year-old a moot point.
Coming off arguably a career-best season in 2023, Cooper has failed to replicate his success this year thus far. He's caught five of his 17 targets for a measly 27 scoreless yards. Perhaps age is factoring into his declining performance, or maybe it's being on the receiving end of passes from Deshaun Watson. Regardless, the five-time Pro Bowler presents the Cowboys with a viable No. 2 option alongside All-Pro wideout CeeDee Lamb
Unfortunately, Brandin Cooks seems washed and incapable of being the Robin to Lamb's Batman. With Cooper slated for unrestricted free agency next offseason, he'd be a logical short-term rental for Dallas. The Cowboys could let his contract expire if they want to seek out a younger alternative while getting immediate production at a position of need.
Cooper's established rapport with Cowboys gunslinger Dak Prescott makes the possibility even more ideal, especially considering he'd be a midseason acquisition.