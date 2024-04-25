NFL rumors: Cowboys are flirting with that inevitable reunion again
Ezekiel Elliott's representative is in the building. Could he be next?
The Dallas Cowboys have been linked to an Ezekiel Elliott reunion almost from the moment they released the once-franchise running back last year.
It didn't happen in 2023 as Elliott signed with the New England Patriots, rushing for 642 yards in a season that did little to quell doubts about his waning efficiency as a runner.
Now a free agent again, the Cowboys are once again engaging Elliott as a potential addition to their running back room. His representative was at the team facility for a meeting on Wednesday, according to Josina Anderson. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network confirmed that report, suggesting that the two sides are in talks but with no deal done.
Should the Cowboys sign Ezekiel Elliott?
Elliott clearly isn't the answer to Dallas' main problem at running back. They don't have a No. 1 after Tony Pollard left for the Titans. Rico Dowdle is the lead returner after rushing for 361 yards last season. Recent signee Royce Freeman isn't a marquee back either.
But maybe they don't need a clear No. 1. Running back by committee is a perfectly acceptable way to operate and Elliott could find a role in a rotation. He may not be particularly efficient at this point in his career but he has proven productive. He'd be competing with the other hopefuls for one of those spots, and competition is always good.
If he earns a roster spot and he's willing, Elliott could also help mentor whatever running back the Cowboys have their eyes on in the NFL Draft.
Dallas has been heavily linked to Texas running back Jonathan Brooks in the second round of the draft. Coming off a torn ACL, Brooks may need time to ease into the pros and Elliott could hold down the fort alongside Dowdle and Freeman while he gets back up to speed.
Is it an ideal scenario? Not really, but the Cowboys haven't exactly been swinging for the fences this offseason.