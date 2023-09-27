NFL Rumors: Cowboys address OL, Jonathan Taylor still hates Indy, Bears whiffs
- The Cowboys just added a veteran center for extra depth
- Jonathan Taylor and the Colts are not in a happy marriage
- Bears' bad decisions turn the franchise into a laughingstock
By Kristen Wong
NFL Rumors: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor remains unhappy ahead of 2023 debut
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor's stance seemingly hasn't changed. Taylor was disgruntled with his current situation during the offseason and requested a trade out of Indy, which the team tried to accommodate ahead of the season.
Taylor didn't end up getting moved and started the year on the PUP list due to an ankle injury. As Taylor nears his 2023 debut, the latest reports reveal Taylor is just as unhappy now as he was before.
According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Taylor "still doesn't want to play for the Colts." Nor do the Colts want to give him a long-term contract. The standoff remains as tense as ever.
Taylor is eligible to return to the field after Week 4, when the Colts face the Rams, but his ongoing dissatisfaction may continue to ruffle feathers in Indy.
Taylor's situation has NFL analysts divided on what his future might portend. On one hand, the Colts may hold onto Taylor if they don't receive a compensation package they deem worthwhile (last we heard, Indy was looking for a Day 2 draft pick at the very least). On the other hand, the Colts and Taylor may have irreconcilable differences over a future extension and the two sides may be better off parting ways before the NFL trade deadline on October 31.
After the Kareem Hunt signing and Cam Akers trade, it wouldn't be surprising to see a RB-needy team pursue Taylor this fall. The Packers and Dolphins already expressed interested in him in the offseason, though the Dolphins may have already found their backfield tag-team of Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane. The Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who were all reportedly suitors for Cam Akers, could still be in the market for a lead back; however, they may not be willing to fork over the draft capital that a Taylor trade with the Colts would require.