Brandin Cooks injury news will prove just how ‘all-in’ Cowboys actually are
Following their embarrassing exit in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear that he was planning to go 'all-in' for the 2024 campaign. It turns out, Jones' definition of 'all-in' is different than just about anyone else's.
The Cowboys had an inexplicably quiet offseason. It was so quiet, and underwhelming, in fact, to the point where 29-year-old Ezekiel Elliott began the season as the team's RB1. Yes, the same Ezekiel Elliott who the Cowboys released in the 2023 offseason and struggled that season for the New England Patriots. That has not gone well.
All the Cowboys have done since going 'all-in' is go 2-2 to begin their season. They earned wins against subpar teams like the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, but looked quite bad against tougher teams like the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens.
To make matters worse for Dallas, Brandin Cooks, the team's WR2 is now injured. He isn't only set to miss Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the team placed him on IR with a knee injury according to ESPN's Todd Archer. His IR placement means that Cooks will be out for each of Dallas' next four games at the bare minimum. The earliest he can return is their Week 9 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on November 10.
Cooks might not be their best receiver, but he's an important piece of Dallas' offense. This injury will show us just how 'all-in' Jerry Jones actually is.
Cowboys need to prove they're all-in by making move following Brandin Cooks injury
The fact that Cooks will be missing a full month of action at the bare minimum is worrisome for the Cowboys. Cooks will be missing games against talented defenses like the Steelers, Detroit Lions, and San Francisco 49ers, making a tough challenge to score that much more difficult.
With where the Cowboys are right now, they can't afford to go the next month without acquiring another playmaker. Right now, the team does not have a real RB1, and other than CeeDee Lamb, does not have a reliable receiver for Dak Prescott to throw to. I mean, does anyone trust Jalen Tolbert as a WR2?
A team desperate to win at all costs will react to this kind of injury and make a move. The Cowboys don't have to trade for a receiver like Davante Adams immediately, but they do need to acquire someone who can be a player for them with and especially without Cooks. They need someone to take some of the pressure off of CeeDee Lamb's shoulders.
A team trying to win right now will not worry so much about future draft picks, and will do something to replace a player set to miss a while due to injury. We'll see just how invested Jones is in winning right now by whether he makes a move or not.