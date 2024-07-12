Cowboys fans worried about CeeDee Lamb trade deemed ‘overreaction’ by insider
By Lior Lampert
The Dallas Cowboys continue complicating things for themselves in a way only they know how. Between their lack of roster upgrades and well-documented contractual standoffs, it has been an offseason to forget for "America's Team."
Understandably, the Dallas faithful is on edge. Meanwhile, the franchise has only heightened the concerns. The front office's handling of extension talks with quarterback Dak Prescott and All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has filled Cowboys Nation with angst. Amid the uncertainty, the latter has garnered trade buzz.
Nonetheless, recent reporting from ESPN's Dan Graziano should quell the uneasiness of Cowboys fans everywhere regarding speculation that Lamb could be the move.
Cowboys worries over CeeDee Lamb trade deemed ‘overreaction’ by insider
On Thursday, Graziano labeled any chatter concerning the Cowboys dealing Lamb an "overreaction." Moreover, the NFL insider expressed confidence that Dallas will sign the star wideout "in time for [training] camp."
Regardless, the Cowboys can slap the franchise tag on Lamb in 2025, as Graziano points out -- giving them "some leverage" in the ongoing negotiations.
Lamb skipped out on Dallas' organized team activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamp because he did not have a new long-term pact. Based on intel from Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, his absence will extend into training camp, barring any new developments.
Entering the final year of his rookie deal, Lamb's fully guaranteed $17.991 million for 2024 is well below positional market value. Only 25 and already one of the best pass-catchers in football, he is rightfully seeking a massive payday.
After seeing other high-caliber receivers earn shiny new contract extensions, Lamb wants to get compensated like his peers. And he's earned it after leading the league in receptions (135) en route to 1,749 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns this past season.
By Graziano's accounts, Cowboys supporters can breathe a sigh of relief. In due time, Lamb will presumably be back in the fold and under team control for the foreseeable future.