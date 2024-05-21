Cowboys connected to free agent who would actually help Dallas win in 2024
By Lior Lampert
Between franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and star edge rusher Micah Parsons, the Dallas Cowboys have three core players already on the roster seeking massive and possibly market-setting contract extensions this offseason. Despite this, they are linked to a potentially costly free agent, albeit he could help them in 2024.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports labels the Cowboys as the best fit for former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, who was a cap casualty earlier this offseason.
He would be a beneficial addition to a Dallas receiving corps that released Michael Gallup in March and could shockingly be without Brandin Cooks in light of recent news suggesting he could be a cut or trade candidate amid negotiations with Prescott and Lamb.
Cowboys connected to free agent WR Hunter Renfrow, who would actually help Dallas win in 2024
The decision to release Renfrow gave the Raiders $8.21 million of salary relief toward their 2024 payroll. While he notably saw his usage dip in 2022 and 2023 in Las Vegas, he is only three seasons removed from setting career-highs in receptions (103) and receiving yards (1,038) en route to earning his lone Pro Bowl nod.
He could reestablish himself on a potent pass-first offensive unit like the Cowboys. Moreover, it could be mutually worthwhile for Dallas, as the organization finally hopes to get over its playoff failures amplified by other sports teams in the city.
Renfrow is a crafty route runner who uses his footwork and high football IQ to thrive in the slot, offering Prescott another safety valve in the middle of the field should he sign with Dallas. However, we must note that is where Lamb has primarily lined up (57 and 62.5 percent snap rates in 2022 and 2023, respectively) over the past two seasons as he continues his ascension to being one of the best receivers in the NFL.
Dallas has drawn connections to former All-Pro and 2019 AP Offensive Player of the Year Michael Thomas as a prospective free-agent receiver target, another intriguing target even though he is years past his prime.
Even if the fit may be a little questionable, Renfrow would undoubtedly provide an influx of talent to the Cowboys. But whatever Dallas decides to do, adding a proven veteran pass-catcher would be a great way to jumpstart what has been a quiet 2024 offseason.