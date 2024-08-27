Cowboys backfield solution has more experience than your local law firm with half the results
By Kinnu Singh
The Dallas Cowboys lost running back Tony Pollard in free agency, but they had plenty of opportunities to replenish their running back depth this offseason.
The 2024 free agency class featured plenty of stars and versatile options at the running back position. Saquon Barkley left the New York Giants, Aaron Jones was released by the Green Bay Packers, Josh Jacobs moved on from the Las Vegas Raiders. Derrick Henry, who left the Tennessee Titans as a free agent, was even hoping to sign with Dallas. The call never came.
The Cowboys sat idly by as all of those running backs were scooped up by other teams. A month later, Dallas let every available running back in the 2024 NFL Draft pass them by.
Now, long after the free agency pool has been picked apart, America’s Team is scavenging for scraps in the barren market.
Cowboys plan another uninspiring RB addition with Dalvin Cook
The Cowboys are hosting four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook for a visit, according to NFL Network insider Tom Peliserro.
Cook would join an uninspiring room that is currently led by veteran Ezekiel Elliott, who is clearly no longer the player he was when the Cowboys initially drafted him with the fourth-overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.
Elliott averaged a career-low 3.5 yards per carry with the New England Patriots last season, while Cook averaged 3.2 yards per carry with the New York Jets, per ESPN’s Ed Werder.
Cook took a backseat to young phenom Breece Hall in New York. He finished with 67 carries for 214 yards in 15 games before mutually agreeing to part ways with the Jets. Cook was averaging 107 scrimmage yards per game before last season, which dropped his career average to 92 scrimmage yards per game.
Cook was rehabbing from shoulder surgery last offseason but reportedly “feels the best he has in years.” That’s not the first time Cook has said that, however.
Being late to sign contracts has become a running theme for Dallas, whether they are extensions for their own players or deals for free agents.
Although the Cowboys managed to get a four-year, $136 million deal signed with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, he could have been much cheaper if Dallas signed the deal last offseason, when the All-Pro wideout was first eligible for a contract extension. The Cowboys are also at a stalemate with quarterback Dak Prescott, whose contract is set to expire after the 2025 season.
While Cook and Elliott bring a combined 15 years of experience with them, there is no budding, young star for them to mentor. Instead, they’ll just have to attempt to recapture their past glory.