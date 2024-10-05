Cowboys monetary motivation to hand-wave Davante Adams trade is brutally senseless
The Dallas Cowboys are 2-2 and look significantly more vulnerable than we expected going into the season. Jerry Jones spent his summer pinching pennies, refusing to spend on meaningful additions in order to conserve cap space for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, who both inked historic contract extensions.
It was easy to think Dallas would ride comfortably on their established talent and track record, but the cracks in Jones' roster are quite pronounced. Now injuries are piling up, with Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Brandin Cooks all slated to miss time. The Cowboys can't run, the WR room around Lamb has crumpled, and their best pass-rushers are out of commission.
One would expect Jones to operate aggressively now. He knows this roster won't cut it. The Washington Commanders of all teams are in first place in the NFC East; the Philadelphia Eagles are definitely better all-around. Dallas needs to add talent, fast.
And yet, with a prime opportunity right in front of him, Jones is once again citing financial limitations as a reason Dallas won't pounce.
Davante Adams has requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders. He is interested in the Cowboys, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic, but Stephen Jones told reporters that it is "a long putt to sink." AKA, the Cowboys don't have enough money.
Cowboys are too cheap to trade for Davante Adams despite obvious WR need
Not to fact-check, but the Cowboys presently have the seventh-most available cap space in the NFL. What are we talking about here? The Cowboys are America's Team, one of the biggest sports brands in the world. Jerry Jones is worth billions and billions of dollars. He's showing up to practice in a helicopter. There is no tangible reason, other than cheapness, to avoid Davante Adams.
Sure, there are concerns about age and contract. Adams is due $13.5 million the rest of the way this season and he's essentially a rental. Based on their recent behavior, it sure doesn't seem like the Cowboys would splurge to re-sign Adams as a free agent. At 32 years old, he's probably on the decline — although 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns last season is plenty of proof that Adams can still produce.
Despite those qualms, however, the Cowboys have a finite Super Bowl window and a clear need for Adams. Better yet, they quite literally have the available cap space. There aren't financial hoops to leap through and Jones can cut bait when the season ends, depending on how Dallas' needs progress in 2025.
There is no valid excuse here. The Cowboys should be all over Adams, assuming the price is reasonable. The one-two punch of Adams and Lamb lined up opposite one another with Dak Prescott making the throws, is the sort of firepower that changes the complexion of a winnable division. Dallas still has time to get a handle on the NFC East and mount a run. The NFC as a whole feels exceedingly winnable.
If the Cowboys were serious about contending and righting the wrongs of postseasons past, Adams would be under serious consideration in the front office. Unfortunately, that is not the case.