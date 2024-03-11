NFL Rumors: Cowboys can get easy revenge on Tony Pollard's next team
Former Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has signed with a new team. Dallas can get some easy revenge.
By Mark Powell
Former Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has a new team.
Pollard hit the free-agent market and wasn't made much of a priority by Dallas owner Jerry Jones. While Pollard's accomplishments with the Cowboys are surely appreciated, he took a step back last year without Ezekiel Elliott. Now, he will join another running back corps with the Tennessee Titans.
In Tennessee, Pollard will be paired with second-year running back Tyjae Spears, who showed some intriguing signs of growth and allowed the Titans to feel comfortable letting Derrick Henry walk in free agency.
How the Cowboys can get ultimate revenge on Titans for stealing Tony Pollard
Speaking of Henry, the longtime Titans bell-cow should get plenty of opportunities on the open market. Jeff Cavanaugh of 97.1 The Freak in Dallas claimed just a few days ago that there were rumblings of Henry potentially signing with the Cowboys.
"This is just stuff that I'm hearing. Again, I'm not a beat writer. I don't go chasing it. But sometimes you stumble upon things. Once upon a time I told everyone that Zack Martin was a top-30 visit for the Cowboys because I found that out . . . With the way the running back market is now and with Henry checking every box of why most NFL teams will be afraid of him, you know there is something to telling a Jones, 'right, but it's Derrick Henry.'"
With Pollard out of the picture, the Cowboys could use a new power back alongside their duo of Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn. Neither player has a ton of experience as a lead back, and Henry can be had for relatively cheap given the state of the running back market and his advanced age for his position.
Barring the Cowboys don't pull off a shocking signing of, say, Saquon Barkley or Josh Jacobs, Henry may be their guy.