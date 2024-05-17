Latest idea to help Cowboys wide receiver room is absolutely the worst yet
As weird as this is to say, the Dallas Cowboys have a wide receiver problem. No, CeeDee Lamb is not remotely close to the issue. He's one of the best receivers in football. Everyone else is the problem. There are no major threats for the opposition to worry about other than Lamb.
Brandin Cooks would be an excellent WR2 if this was two or three years ago, but now, he's nothing more than a WR3 in reality. He was a reliable red zone target for Dak Prescott to throw to, but isn't going to get close to 1,000 yards anymore. Jalen Tolbert was a nice depth receiver for Dallas last season but hasn't shown he's ready to be relied upon consistently.
The Cowboys released Michael Gallup and didn't sign anyone to replace him. They did draft Ryan Flournoy out of Southeast Missouri State, but that was in the sixth round. The Cowboys could really use a wide receiver, but this idea pitched by Evan Reier of Heavy Sports is not it.
Laquon Treadwell would not solve any of the Cowboys problems
Once upon a time, Laquon Treadwell was considered a popular NFL prospect. He was taken in the first round, 23rd overall, back in 2016 by the Minnesota Vikings. He spent four years in Minnesota but didn't do much of anything, racking up just 65 receptions for 701 yards and two touchdowns overall.
Since leaving the Vikings after the 2019 season, Treadwell has played four seasons for four different teams and has done just about nothing. He has a total of 46 receptions for 541 yards and three touchdowns in those four seasons, and just about all of that work came in 2021 for a Jacksonville Jaguars team that went 3-14.
This past season, the 28-year-old appeared in five games for the Baltimore Ravens, recording one reception for 16 yards. He recorded one reception last season and is suddenly going to make an impact in this Cowboys offense?
I get it. There's always going to be intrigue when talking about a former first-round pick, but let's be honest. He's had eight years of chances because of where he was taken in the draft and has done next to nothing with those opportunities.
Yes, he'd come cheap and offer no risk with the potential for some reward, but they absolutely can and should do better than this. They have to do better than this.