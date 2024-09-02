Overreaction Monday: Cowboys already missed their chance with Trey Lance
By Lior Lampert
Owner/general manager Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have mastered mismanaging their assets. Backup quarterback Trey Lance, AKA the No. 3 option on the unofficial team depth chart, is a prime example.
Lance ceded primary understudy duties to undrafted veteran Cooper Rush following his turbulent preseason showing this summer. The 2021 No. 3 overall pick had two impressive exhibition performances, followed by an absolute stinker. His efforts in the finale were so brutal that it virtually nullified all the strides he ostensibly made.
Considering the state of other quarterback rooms around the NFL, the Cowboys had a chance to cash in on Lance's value. They could've traded him and possibly netted a solid haul. Instead, Dallas watched the 24-year-old throw five interceptions, take three sacks and fumble twice against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Front offices leaguewide got the complete Lance experience in his outing versus Los Angeles. Despite the ball security issues, he completed 33-of-49 (67.3 percent) for 323 yards and a touchdown. Moreover, he displayed his remarkable rushing prowess, running for 90 yards and a score on 11 carries.
Undoubtedly, Lance is a compelling player with a unique blend of size, arm strength, mobility and athleticism. Nevertheless, his accuracy, decision-making, ability to read and process deficiencies are evident.
From the Las Vegas Raiders to the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, several franchises had/have a need for someone like Lance. Whether it be because they're shallow at the position behind their starters, injury or even a lack of upside, Dallas could've made him available.
Rather than recouping resources for Lance, the Cowboys are letting him play out the last year of his rookie contract as the QB3. Why? What good does that accomplish for anyone? Does Jones and the Dallas brass not realize he can walk for nothing next offseason?
Whatever the case, it feels like the ship for Dallas to deal Lance has sailed. However, that theoretically can change should a team get bit by the injury bug during the season. But it's hard to envision the Cowboys getting an offer worth taking after annihilating his value.