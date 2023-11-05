NFL rumors: Cowboys wanted trade, Davante Adams almost-destination, Raiders lost money
- The Raiders are paying a tremendous amount to fire Josh McDaniels
- One team really wanted Davante Adams
- Despite playing as if it was unimportant, the Cowboys were firmly in the trade market
By Josh Wilson
Cowboys wanted to make moves but couldn't make anything happen
The Dallas Cowboys talked at least some game about making moves this year's trade season, but couldn't get it done. Jerry Jones repeatedly hinted that the Cowboys were open for business, but indicated heavily the Cowboys wouldn't be the ones to pick up the phones to try to make deals happen.
According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Cowboys did look to make some trades, but couldn't get a deal done in the end. Apparently, they were looking primarily for a linebacker (subscription required).
Dallas's run blockade is the weakest part of its overall strong defense. Linebackers, as well, have performed worst of any position group, with just two appearing in the team's top-10 graded defensive players per Pro Football Focus.
Furthermore, Russini suggests the Cowboys were more proactive than Jones indicated they might be, "working the phones," as Russini described it. She says that team sources told her they still feel confident about their squad.
Like many teams, Dallas came out of the deadline not making a move. It sounded, overall, like sellers were asking higher prices that made trades somewhat more prohibitive this season.
Whether or not the inability to get more linebacker help bites the Cowboys, we'll find out soon enough...