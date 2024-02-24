NFL Rumors: Dak Prescott standstill, Vikings-Justin Jefferson bad news, Justin Fields timeline
NFL Rumors: Dak Prescott, Cowboys making no progress on new deal
While improving the roster is always on the docket for any NFL franchise, the Dallas Cowboys face two major orders of business in the 2024 offseason to solidify their long-term outlook. The first is to lock up star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to a new contract extension. The second is another extension, this one that could make quarterback Dak Prescott the highest-paid player in the league.
Prescott already carries a substantial cap hit of $59.455 million for the 2024 season, the final year of his current deal, but restructures already have him on the books for more than $36 million in void money for the 2025 season and over $11 million for 2026 as well. Thus, the Cowboys have little choice but to extend their quarterback -- which to be clear, is the right call given how Prescott has performed recently.
Since it appears to be a pretty obvious direction for player and team this offseason, you might expect a deal to materialize relatively quickly. That, however, has not been the case. ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported on Saturday morning's episode of SportsCenter that there has not been anything substantial done with a Dak Prescott contract to this point with the Cowboys.
"I was told that Dallas and Dak Prescott's reps have not had any substantial talks," Fowler said (h/t Bleacher Report). "They have not discussed numbers, they could certainly meet at the NFL Combine next week though to at least get started to see where each side is at."
Despite Fowler's reporting that nothing has happened yet between Dallas and Dak, it doesn't sound like a pessimistic outlook right now for the future of QB with the Cowboys. The general sentiment still appears to be that a new deal is coming, but it's only a matter of when, not if.
We'll see if that changes but, in this pre-NFL Combine world, there is no reason for Cowboys fans to be worried, at least not yet.