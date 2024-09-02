Overreaction Monday: A dark horse Dak Prescott suitor no one is discussing
By Lior Lampert
As Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones and quarterback Dak Prescott continue exchanging haymakers publically, the rest of the NFL is watching.
Prescott is entering the final year of his current contract and is in a well-chronicled stalemate with Jones and the Cowboys regarding an extension. The Pro Bowl gunslinger has been level-headed throughout the process and expressed that he's focused on the 2024 campaign first and foremost. Meanwhile, this dark cloud known as his ongoing negotiations with Dallas hangs over him.
Things have reached a point where The Landry Hat's Jerry Trotta suggests other teams in the league are waiting for the other shoe to drop. Among the potential landing spots, one stuck out as an intriguing dark horse suitor: The Tennessee Titans. As Trotta notes, Will Levis will have a chance to prove himself this season, but his job security beyond that point is a toss-up.
"Levis will be given every opportunity to cement himself as the Titans' long-term quarterback. If the audition goes up in flames, though, odds are GM Ran Carthon will want to take a swing at Prescott given how much he's invested into the roster in two years on the job," Trotta wrote.
Titans are a dark horse Dak Prescott suitor no one is discussing
Trotta cites Tennessee's revamped offensive line and solid supporting cast of skill position players. These notable roster upgrades should appeal to an established veteran signal-caller like Prescott.
The Titans invested top-11 first-round picks in blockers Peter Skoronski and J.C. Latham in back-to-back NFL Drafts. Moreover, they paid center Lloyd Cushenberry $50 million this offseason. Not to mention, they have a trio of experienced pass-catchers who've all exceeded the 1,000-yard mark at least twice. DeAndre Hopkins, Tyler Boyd and Calvin Ridley are all accomplished wide receivers and reliable targets.
Tennessee also boasts a dynamic running back tandem consisting of explosive second-year pro Tyjae Spears and one-time Pro Bowler Tony Pollard. Fittingly, the latter spent five seasons with Prescott in Dallas.
To make things more interesting, the Titans project to have abundant amounts of salary cap space (and more than the Cowboys). Theoretically, Tennessee can win a bidding war against Dallas.
Ultimately, it's hard to envision Prescott playing elsewhere until we get a concrete update about his discussions with the Cowboys stalling or it actually happens. But what if his talks with the Cowboys fall through? Would Dallas let him hit the open market and risk losing him for nothing or give into his presumably lofty demands?
Only time will tell. Nonetheless, Titans executive vice president/general manager Ran Carthon traded up to select Levis, their current quarterback, in the second round last year. So, it's noteworthy to consider that information when regarding Tennessee as a destination for Prescott.