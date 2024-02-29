NFL Rumors: Dallas Cowboys offseason is off to a predictably gross start
The Dallas Cowboys promised to go all-in this offseason. Apparently they may have been an oversell.
By Mark Powell
The Dallas Cowboys claimed the theme of this offseason was to go big or go home. If that's the case, it appears they might be headed back to Dallas already despite this week's NFL Combine in Indianapolis.
After a Wild Card round loss to the Green Bay Packers, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones promised the front office would be "all in" as they try to improve the on-field product heading into 2024.
"We're going all-in," Jones said. “I would say that you will see us this coming year not building for the future. That’s the best way I know how to say it. That ought to answer a lot of questions.”
Stephen Jones backed that up in a separate interview, saying Jerry doesn't know any other way but all-in.
“I’ve never known Jerry not to be all in, in any given year,” Stephen Jones said, per The Athletic. “But certainly we’ve got a great, I think, team put together. I think the last three years we won a lot of football games. I think 36. And certainly where we have to improve is the postseason. Got to get the right kind of guys who step up and make big plays in the postseason. That’s been a challenge in terms of our success there and that’s where we have to improve.”
Dallas Cowboys are anything but all-in so far this offseason
Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning-News was sure to dampen the expectations of Cowboys fans to start the offseason. It's best they hear it from a proven reporter in the moment, rather than Jones after the fact.
"Here at combine, the Cowboys have fewer scheduled meetings with agents than in years past. There is no hint they're on precipice of a high-priced, free-agency flurry that would resemble what most associate with the "all-in" buzzword. Seemed case from start," Gehlken wrote on X.
Dallas also reportedly has yet to meet with the likes of Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons and more about new contracts. One would presume that will change as the offseason churns along.
At times, this can be an issue with Jerry Jones. He's a master salesman, especially as it pertains to the Cowboys. Yet, fans keep receipts, and it could come back to haunt Dallas.