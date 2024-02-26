Pittsburgh sports icon wants to sign with Steelers before career ends
The Pittsburgh Steelers could use some depth at safety. Would Pittsburgh native Damar Hamlin be on their wish list?
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers could use some safety help next to or behind Minkah Fitzpatrick. For now, Damar Hamlin remains a member of the Buffalo Bills for another season, barring they don't cut him loose as a cap casualty.
Hamlin is already thinking about life after Buffalo, as the McKees Rocks native is open to being a Steeler one day. Hamlin was a star at the University of Pittsburgh, and a starting-level safety for Buffalo before he suffered a life-threatening injury against the Bengals during the 2022-23 season. Now nearing the next stage of his career, Hamlin wants to return home.
“(Playing an NFL game in Pittsburgh is) definitely off the bucket list,” Hamlin said. “I always wanted to come back into this stadium as a pro, play in front of the home city. Last year was super fun in Buffalo. People talking stuff all week. Even my friends, they’re diehard Steeler fans. So they love us all year, but when we play the Steelers, they can choose sides. But it’s all love on both sides.”
Is a return to Pittsburgh, Steelers contract in cards for Damar Hamlin?
Hamlin routinely spends time in the Pittsburgh area during the offseason. As he recovered from his injury, Hamlin made appearance at Pitt sporting events, receiving standing ovations from the crowd.
“I think ending my career, finishing, as a Pittsburgh Steeler would be a dream. I played at Pitt so you know I was in the stadium. I played at Heinz Field probably for like eight years straight between WPIAL championships and Pitt so a dream come true would be finishing my career as a Steeler,” Hamlin said.
Damar's playing time diminished following his injury, as he played in just five games and didn't start in 2023-24. Were he to receive an opportunity in Pittsburgh, it likely wouldn't come as a starter just yet.
Frankly, Hamlin's comeback is inspiring and rather surprising given the severity of his injury. At this point, we wouldn't bet against him. Pittsburgh knows better than to do that.