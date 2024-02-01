4 Cowboys free agents Dan Quinn can bring with him to Washington
The NFL head coaching carousel has taken its final spin, as Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has accepted an offer to become the new head coach of the Washington Commanders.
3) Stephon Gilmore, cornerback
Washington ranked dead last in the league in passing yards allowed this year. For someone of Quinn's pedigree, that just won't stand. The defensive line needs the most attention, but Quinn can also move his new defense in the right direction by bolstering the secondary. Let's start with Stephon Gilmore, who has been one of the game's best cornerbacks for years.
The former Defensive Player of the Year is no stranger to bouncing around, having played for the Patriots, Panthers, Colts, and Cowboys in the past four years. He's been a shutdown corner everywhere he's gone.
Gilmore had extra pressure on him following the season-ending injury to Trevon Diggs in September, but he and fellow corner DaRon Bland were superb in keeping the Dallas defense near the top of the league.
At 33, you would think Gilmore's age wouldn't fit into Washington's rebuilding mindset, but Quinn will need leaders to help mentor what promises to be a very young roster. Gilmore is more than just an elder statesman, though, he can still ball.
Incumbent corner Kendall Fuller is also a free agent, and the Commanders would be smart to lock him up, as well. A duo of Fuller and Gilmore would make cornerback Washington's greatest area of strength.