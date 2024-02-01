4 Cowboys free agents Dan Quinn can bring with him to Washington
The NFL head coaching carousel has taken its final spin, as Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has accepted an offer to become the new head coach of the Washington Commanders.
2) Jayron Kearse, strong safety
Cornerback isn't the only way that Quinn can improve his new secondary. Commanders strong safety Kamren Curl is a free agent, and there's a good chance the team would be interested in bringing him back after he performed admirably in an impossible situation last year.
Curl was quietly one of the Commanders' best players last year, but if Quinn is able to bring in his own guy, he might allow the young safety to move on. Jayron Kearse played small roles for the Vikings and Lions to start his career, but his three years in Dallas saw him emerge as a full-time contributor, and it's no coincidence that all three were under Quinn. The new Commanders coach brought out the best in Kearse, coaching him to highs in tackles, tackles for loss, sacks, and passes defensed in their three years together.
Kearse's play regressed a bit in 2023, but there's no reason to think he won't bounce back in 2024. With more glamorous safety options available in free agency like Antoine Winfield, Jr. and Xavier McKinney, Washington might be able to steal Kearse from Dallas for cheap.