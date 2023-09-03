NFL rumors: Davante Adams trade buzz, Nick Bosa's Week 1 availability, more
By Kristen Wong
NFL Rumors: 49ers eager to 'push through' Nick Bosa deal before Week 1
Nick Bosa remains the target of tense intrigue as he and the 49ers have yet to agree to a contract extension. Bosa, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, is entering the final year of his contract in San Francisco and seeking financial stability now and for the future in the event of injury.
The 49ers have come out and directly said they have no plans of shopping Bosa ahead of the 2023 season, and all the media reports so far indicate both sides are amicable to a deal.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler stated on Saturday that he believes the 49ers carry a bit more "optimism" about extending Bosa compared to the Chiefs and their Chris Jones situation.
Per Fowler's sources, the 49ers plan on making Bosa the highest-paid defensive player in the league, surpassing Aaron Donald and T.J. Watt. In terms of a timeline, "the 49ers would like to push this through before Week 1 but not a slam dunk, a deal of this magnitude has a lot of nuance to it."
As it stands, Bosa's status for Week 1 is still somewhat unknown with a potential deal looming. The 49ers will likely provide more updates on Bosa in the days leading up to their Week 1 season opener against the Steelers.