NFL rumors: Derrick Henry new team criteria, Ron Rivera return destinations, Ravens massive add
- The Ravens have made a call-up from their practice squad ahead of their first playoff game
- Ron Rivera wants to get right back into coaching
- Derrick Henry's criteria for his next team is clear
By Josh Wilson
Ron Rivera wants to keep himself employable
Though it looked for a while like the Washington Commanders might be interested in keeping Ron Rivera even under new ownership that took over this season, at the end of the year Rivera did not inspire enough confidence. Washington preferred a fresh slate and moved on from the respected and accomplished coach who has now led the Carolina Panthers and Commanders.
Ron Rivera is 62 years old, and so there was some thought that perhaps he might step away from the game entirely with this door closing. But Pete Carroll (72) and Bill Belichick (71) who have just departed their roles as head coach have proven coaches can be effective well past their 60s.
As far as what's next, it does not appear to be a head coaching opportunity. Rivera has not been announced as an interviewee for such positions, but he does claim to ESPN that he is being presented some opportunities, likely in the defensive coordinator realm.
The scenario here likely involves Rivera taking a coordinator role to restore his repuation as a capable coach. Don't be shocked if his next stint is a short one before he is pulled back into the next cycle of head coaching hires.