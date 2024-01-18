NFL rumors: Derrick Henry new team criteria, Ron Rivera return destinations, Ravens massive add
- The Ravens have made a call-up from their practice squad ahead of their first playoff game
- Ron Rivera wants to get right back into coaching
- Derrick Henry's criteria for his next team is clear
By Josh Wilson
Derrick Henry sets expectation for new team in free agency
A Derrick Henry/Tennessee Titans reunion? Almost certainly not in the cards.
Detailing why he left Tennessee and what's next, here's what Henry recently said on his future on a podcast appearanace on Bussin' With the Boys:
"But I just feel like they're going in a different direction. I feel like [Vrabel's firing] definitely solidified that. And that's OK. That happens. That's the nature of the business. We want something to last forever. Nothing does, especially in this business. I'll always be a Titan, even if I don't come back. At the end of the day, I want to win the Super Bowl. Wherever that is that gives me the best chance, that's what I want to do. I don't have no bad blood or feel no type of way if I'm not back. It's just what was supposed to happen. The story is already written, we're all just living it."
Clearly, there is one priority for Henry: Win a Super Bowl.
Entering free agency this offseason, Henry should have no shortage of potential suitors available to him that would love to add him to their offense in order to try to chase a Super Bowl opportunity. Henry is a powerful back that has ability to put down plenty of yards after contact, keeping defenses honest by establishing a run game that can open up passing opportunities for the quarterback.
Henry, even in his year eight season, was second to only Christian McCaffrey (by three total yards) in yards after contact last season.
Last offseason featured poor payouts to running backs and a dialogue surrounding whether or not teams respect the position or pay it well enough. Henry, coming up on a decade in the league for a position group that has an average career span of less than three years, could probably play for a market-resetting deal. Instead, it sounds like he may take a discount to compete.