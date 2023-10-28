NFL Rumors: Derrick Henry talks haunt Titans despite phantom Cowboys connection
Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry sounds unlikely to be traded despite some vague connections to the Dallas Cowboys.
By Mark Powell
The Tennessee Titans are willing to trade just about anyone, as they sit in third place in the AFC South behind the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans. While the Titans AFC South run under Mike Vrabel has been admirable, it is nearing its conclusion, meaning it's time to rebuild.
Derrick Henry's contract is up at the end of the season, so the Titans would be willing to flip the 29-year-old running back for the right price. Henry, though, seems perfectly happy in Tennessee, and the Titans are in no rush to move him as he still plays a vital role in their offense. ESPN's Jeff Darlington revealed more on Friday's edition of NFL Live.
"Derrick Henry has not expressed his frustration by any means. Instead, he's still very impactful for the Titans, but there is some wonder whether they'd move Derrick Henry because he is in the final season of his contract. But right now they're not getting much interest, and I do not sense that this is going to be a trade that does happen. I feel like the Titans are still committed to Henry, and he too is happy to be there," Darlington said.
Titans not getting much interest for Derrick Henry, but are Cowboys involved?
A vague rumor published by Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda suggested the Cowboys could be a sleeper team for Derrick Henry. It should be noted that this rumor hasn't necessarily been vetted, nor do we know how true it is. Pauline could very well just be saying that Dallas makes sense on paper.
As Darlington noted above, any trade for Henry remains unlikely at this point, including one by the Cowboys. Henry would form one heck of a one-two punch with Dallas starting running back Tony Pollard. Thus far, the Cowboys backfield has been missing some of the productivity it enjoyed when Ezekiel Elliott was still in the backfield with Pollard.
Henry has rushed for 4.3 yards per carry so far this season and has 425 yards. That's not bad production for any back.