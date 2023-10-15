NFL Rumors: Deshaun Watson's mess, Vikings fire sale, Mac Jones short leash
- The Minnesota Vikings have received calls on three players.
- Deshaun Watson might return soon...or he might not.
- Mac Jones is on a short leash for the New England Patriots
By Mark Powell
NFL Rumors: Minnesota Vikings fire sale is underway
The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly received trade calls on defensive end Danielle Hunter, wide receiver K.J. Osborne and safety Harrison Smith. Hunter certainly will gauge the most interest as he's on a contract year and just turned 30 years old. If Minnesota can obtain a Day 2 pick for his services, expect them to pull the trigger.
This season hasn't gone according to plan for Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings. After winning the NFC North last season by virtue of seemingly incredible luck in close games, they haven't benefitted in the same way in 2023. Now 1-4 on the year and several games back of the North-leading Detroit Lions, the Vikes are facing a complete rebuild, and that could start by trading Kirk Cousins.
Part of the issue in trading Cousins, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic, are the potential trade fits:
"The other big problem in trading for Cousins would be finding a team that would give up premium draft assets and pay his salary. Teams like the Jets, Steelers, Browns and Falcons would seem like possible trade partners, but I do not get a sense this is a move any of these organizations are looking to make. The Jets remain confident in Zach Wilson and have made a major investment in Aaron Rodgers— trading for Cousins wouldn’t make much sense. They also run an offense that is vastly different from Kevin O’Connell’s."
Even if they hold on to Cousins and part ways this offseason, Minnesota can offer plenty of intriguing players for any looming contender.